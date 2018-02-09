RCMP looking for suspect in Chestermere ‘road rage’ incident

RCMP in southern Alberta are looking for a suspect who reportedly uttered threats and yelled vulgarities at a woman during a “road rage” incident.

At around 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 6, two drivers were at the intersection of Merganser Drive and Rainbow Road in Chestermere when they had a “misunderstanding” while going through the intersection. The victim told police the other driver following her “aggressively” to the area of Our Lady of Wisdom School.

Police said the woman hit something with her car and sustained minor injuries while trying to get away from the man. Once she was stopped, the man yelled vulgarities and uttered a threat, RCMP said.

Staff Sgt. Wielgosz couldn’t expand much on the incident, but said police had been told the man said something that amounted to a threat to the woman’s life.

The man is described as stocky and was wearing a black toque, a Bluetooth earpiece and a yellow and orange construction vest. He was driving a blue sedan similar to a 2000 model Honda Civic. No licence plate was noted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

How to handle a road rage incident

If a driver should find themselves in a road rage incident, the RCMP recommends reporting it to police so they can intervene as soon as possible.

A police release warned that these type of situations can escalate quickly and can pose a risk to the public if erratic driving happens as a result of the argument.

Police added that a licence plate, detailed description of the driver, or a photo taken safely can be extremely beneficial to investigators.

Any driver who finds themselves unable to contact the police immediately should drive to the nearest detachment or to an area where there are larger groups of people.