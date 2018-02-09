Shot fired inside a North Central home Thursday night

Regina police is investigating after a firearm was fired in a home in North Central Regina on Thursday night.

At around 11:38 p.m. police were called to the 1400 block of Garnet Street for a firearm discharge, when officers arrived they confirmed a firearm was fired and no one inside the house was injured.

There are currently no suspects in custody and police is investigating the incident.

If anyone has any information that could help police is asked to call 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.