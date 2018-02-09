Snowmobiler strikes tree in crash in City of Kawartha Lakes

One person was taken to hospital following a snowmobile crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Friday morning.

Emergency responders were called to a crash on a trail off Lilac Road just east of the community of Reaboro around 9:30 a.m.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police say the westbound snowmobiler rolled his machine and struck some trees. Police said the 32-year-old was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.