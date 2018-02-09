London police seek suspect wanted in fatal hit and run and two vehicle thefts

The London Police Service’s Major Crime Section is investigating after a woman was fatally injured while trying to stop a suspect from stealing a pickup truck.

The suspect is believed to have also been responsible for the theft of another pickup in the area moments earlier.

The incident began at roughly 8:35 p.m. Thursday when a stolen black Chevrolet pickup was found driving in the area of Hamilton Road and Egerton Street. About 10 minutes later the truck was found abandoned in the area east of Kiwanis Park and south of Wavell Street.

Soon afterwards, police received a 911 call about a grey 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck stolen from a driveway in the same area.

According to police, a 32-year-old woman tried to intervene but was struck by the vehicle as it took off.

She died of her injuries in hospital and her name has not yet been released.

The second stolen truck was found Friday morning, abandoned in the area of Clarke Road and Trafalgar Street.