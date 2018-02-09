Lifestyle
February 9, 2018 10:50 am

BDI has a second location!

Lauren Robb By Content Coordinator  Global News

BDI ice cream sundae

Bridge Drive-in / Facebook
Everyone’s favourite summer ice cream shop since 1957 has a 2nd location! The Bridge Drive In has opened up at the University of Manitoba campus.

What’s more “Winnipeg” than eating ice cream in -20 weather?
BDI
Bridge Drive In
Ice Cream
University of Manitoba
winnipeg
Winter

