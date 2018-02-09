BDI has a second location!
Everyone’s favourite summer ice cream shop since 1957 has a 2nd location! The Bridge Drive In has opened up at the University of Manitoba campus.
What’s more “Winnipeg” than eating ice cream in -20 weather?
