Crime
February 9, 2018 11:03 am

Woman stabbed during family dispute in Lindsay

Greg Davis By Videographer  Global News
One man was arrested after a woman was stabbed and a man assaulted in Lindsay early Friday morning.

One man was arrested after a woman was stabbed and a man assaulted in Lindsay early Friday morning.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police
A A

Police have arrested a man after a woman was stabbed and a man was assaulted during a family dispute early Friday morning in Lindsay.

Kawartha Lakes Police were called to a home on Adelaide Street around 2:15 a.m. for reports that a man had attacked a family member with a knife. Police say another family member tried to intervene and was also attacked.

Story continues below

“The victim was stabbed once and suffered a serious, but not life-threatening injury as a result,” said Insp. Mark Mitchell. “The second victim suffered cuts to his face after he was punched twice.”

READ MORE: Toronto teen charged with manslaughter in fatal stabbing in Oshawa

Both victims were taken to Ross Memorial Hospital for treatment, Mitchell said.

Police say a suspect fled out of the rear of the home but was apprehended after a brief foot chase.

The 25-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief under $5,000. He will appear in a Lindsay court on Friday for a bail hearing.

“His name is not being released to protect the identity of the victims,” said Mitchell.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Kawartha Lakes
CKL
Kawartha Lake
lindsay
Stab
Stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News