Woman stabbed during family dispute in Lindsay

Police have arrested a man after a woman was stabbed and a man was assaulted during a family dispute early Friday morning in Lindsay.

Kawartha Lakes Police were called to a home on Adelaide Street around 2:15 a.m. for reports that a man had attacked a family member with a knife. Police say another family member tried to intervene and was also attacked.

“The victim was stabbed once and suffered a serious, but not life-threatening injury as a result,” said Insp. Mark Mitchell. “The second victim suffered cuts to his face after he was punched twice.”

Both victims were taken to Ross Memorial Hospital for treatment, Mitchell said.

Police say a suspect fled out of the rear of the home but was apprehended after a brief foot chase.

The 25-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief under $5,000. He will appear in a Lindsay court on Friday for a bail hearing.

“His name is not being released to protect the identity of the victims,” said Mitchell.