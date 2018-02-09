Dress for Hoth, but live in Winnipeg

Columbia Sportswear has a new line of winter jackets that is set to be released on December 8th, 2017. Inspired by the actual garments worn by Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Princess Leia in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes back.

The officially-licensed, limited-edition Luke Skywalker™ Echo Base Jacket will keep you warmer than a tauntaun while you take on the Empire. This durable cotton-blend, water-resistant jacket and vest combination with a stowable hood is inspired by Luke’s original Hoth costume in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and features Omni-Heat™ Reflective insulation to conserve body heat. You’ll stay warm and dry whether you’re patrolling an ice planet or getting ready for a duel with your father.

When cold weather hits, the officially-licensed, limited-edition Han Solo™ Echo Base Parka will keep you warmer than a hug from your favorite wookiee. Crafted of durable, water-resistant, cotton-blend fabric and insulated with Omni-Heat™ Thermal Reflective, it’s a lot like Han—rugged and durable on the outside, warm and full of surprises on the inside. Inspired by the original costume in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, the jacket features a faux-fur trimmed hood that allows you to slip past bounty hunters incognito whether you’re on the ice planet Hoth or a bit closer to home.

Stand fearless against both the Empire and the ice planet Hoth with the officially-licensed, limited-edition Leia Organa™ Echo Base Jacket. Crafted of durable, water-resistant, cotton-blend fabric and insulated with Omni-Heat™ Reflective, this versatile jacket and vest combination delivers a vintage look, feminine fit, and stylish details. Inspired by Leia’s Hoth costume in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, this rugged yet regal combo will help you lead with confidence whether you’re battling the elements or staring down a Star Destroyer.

Pricing for these Star Wars inspired jackets is not yet available, but you can sign up to be notified when they’re on sale to the public by visiting the Columbia Sportwear site here.