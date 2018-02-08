Spring runoff expected to be below normal in Southern Sask.

A preliminary report from Saskatchewan’s Water Security Agency says below-normal spring runoff is expected across southern areas of the province.

The report released today says based on current conditions, well-above-average precipitation would be needed over the next few months to produce above-average runoff in the region.

The report also warns that unless there’s significant precipitation, the same water supply issues that happened late last summer in the south will intensify.

The agency is forecasting near-normal runoff across northern areas.