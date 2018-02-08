A new Super Mario movie is on the way!

Oh man I hope it’s as good as that one from 1993.

Wait never mind that movie was HOT GARBAGE!

Allow the HonestTrailers to refresh your memory…

Anyways about the new one,

The animation studio behind such hits as Sing(Not actually a hit movie) and Despicable Me have signed up to co-produce an animated movie starring “Super Mario,” Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima told investors today.

Nintendo’s star game designer Shigeru Miyamoto told reporters Thursday the script is mostly finished. He’s promising a “fun” movie, since Meledandri shares his thinking on creative projects.