Local project about living the Winnipeg dream

My friend Jeremiah makes movies.

His latest project is about something all Winnipegger’s aspire to but few of us have actually achieved: Hitting every green light down Portage Avenue. It’s called Green Run.

Here’s a twilight zone-esque teaser and a quick explanation of the project:

Local writers, local actors, local crew, and totally relatable. Love it already.

But, the thing is, they want to shoot this in the middle of winter, on one of Winnipeg’s busiest streets. They need cash for things like insurance, permits, specialty equipment and gas.

So they launched a Kickstarter campaign and they’re looking for about $6,500. They’re almost halfway there already and have 2 weeks to go.

They’ve also got some neat incentives for donors. So maybe kick ’em a few bucks?

If Green Run doesn’t sound like your thing, maybe Ditch People, Jer’s first successfully Kickstarted project is more up your alley.

#SupportLocal