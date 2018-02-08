William Prince is Winnipeg’s connection to The Grammys

The 60th Grammy Awards are one week from today.

It is the only awards show I really care about, because it’s about music – all kinds of music.

This year, we have another reason to be watching. A local connection with a powerful message.

Mastercard is the major sponsor of the Grammy’s this year and they have put an “altruistic spin” on their ‘Priceless’ campaign.

Six artists (and SZA) from a variety of genres and of different backgrounds from all across the globe were selected to collaborate on a cover of Willie Dixon/Bo Diddley’s ‘You Can’t Judge a Book by its Cover‘. The one thing these artists have in common is that they’ve all challenged perceptions and overcome adversity to pursue their musical passions.

Winnipeg’s William Prince is one of those artists.

It’s even caught Ellen’s attention.

The full video (and I assume song) will be available tomorrow.

You’ll get to see and hear it at next Sunday’s Grammy’s.