Winnipeg Ice Castles sneak peek

The Ice Castles are here! Officially opening January 5th, Power 97 was invited to check them out a little early.

The Ice Castles are making their debut in Winnipeg after several successful years in the U.S. Winnipeg is one of only two Canadian cities that will get their own Ice Castles. (Edmonton is the other.)

Every day for the past month or so, builders have been growing 5,000 to 12,000 icicles per day to place and sculpt into structures at Parks Canada Place at The Forks – between the river and the Scotiabank stage. The icicles are sprayed with water and can grow up to 20 tons of ice per night!

Visitors can check out these towering castles that weigh more than 25,000,000 pounds and can stand as high as 15 metres. The sculptures are lit with LED lights and there are carved tunnels to walk through, frozen thrones, slides and fountains.

Catch a glimpse of local artist Kal Barteski’s famous polar bears, the Frozen princesses and even take in a fire show! Elsa and Anna are there Saturdays and Sundays from 1-4 and the fire shows take place Fridays and Saturdays from 7-10 pm.

The Ice Castles will be set up (hopefully) until March. You can save yourself a few bucks if you purchase your tickets online in advance. Week day tickets are also a few dollars less than weekend tickets. Tickets range in price from $9.95-$20. Kids three and under are free. For more info check out the Ice Castles website.