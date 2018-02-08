Winnipeg bands pay tribute to Joe Strummer and The Clash

Late December 2017 marked the 15th anniversary of the passing of one of the most important and influential figures in punk rock: Joe Strummer.

Winnipeg punx have celebrated Strummer’s life, creative and social contributions over the years with tribute shows.

After a considerable hiatus they are doing it again, in some cases, using the opportunity to

The 15th Anniversary Tribute to Joe Strummer & The Clash is Saturday, February 10th, at the West End Cultural Centre. All Ages.

Featuring:

The Crackdown – After nearly a decade, legendary punk rock bad boys reunite and reclaim their seat as one of the city’s best!

The Murder Birds – Local vets bring their brand of punk rock homage to the table!

and..

Guns of Wolsley: An all-star cast featuring some of Winnipeg’s best, doing an ALL-CLASH set including members of members of SubCity Dwellers, The Noble Thiefs, Bo Legged, SC Mira, Kids on Fire, The Vibrating Beds and Clipwing.

If you want to learn more about Joe and The Clash, check out Joe Strummer: The Future is Unwritten or pick up Passion is a Fashion: The Real Story of The Clash, Redemption Song: The Ballad of Joe Strummer or Let Fury Have the Hour: Joe Strummer, Punk, and the Movement that Shook the World.

Strummer’s legacy lives on through The Joe Strummer Foundation an organization dedicated to providing opportunities to musicians and supporting projects around the world that create empowerment through music.