Ontario man moves out without telling girlfriend they won 6/49 jackpot

[Credit: Global News]

One Ontario woman is in a legal battle with her ex-boyfriend after he moved out without telling her and took a $6.1-million winning lottery ticket with him.

Denise Robertson said she and (her now ex-boyfriend) Maurice Thibeault were living together since 2015 in Chatham, Ont., and routinely bought Lotto 6/49 tickets as it was their dream to win big.

“Sometimes he would purchase the tickets and sometimes I would,” she said in a statement released by her lawyers.

She said if they won the lottery, they agreed the money would be theirs as a couple. That didn’t go according to plan.

On Sept. 20, Thibeault bought the lottery ticket that won half the $12-million jackpot, but Robertson said he didn’t tell her.

A day later she heard on the radio there was a winner in Chatham. She then texted Thibeault to check if their ticket was the winner. The released statement shows an excerpt of the couple’s exchange via text.

Robertson: “Did you buy a 649 tix for last night?”

Thibeault: “Yes”

Robertson: “OMG …check it!!!”

Thibeault: “I will need to check my ticket”

Robertson: “12 million—2 winners …Chatham and Quebec”

Thibeault: “That would be nice” “I don’t need all of it” “Just a small piece”

Robertson: “yup …I’ll start planning the floor plan of the house”

Thibeault: “Ok”

Thibeault told her they did not have the winning ticket. And then on Sept. 25, Robertson said he packed up and moved out of their home without telling her.

“When I look back, I recall that he did approximately 15 loads of laundry of all his clothes the night prior, and didn’t put them into the drawers and closets as if he was preparing to pack up and leave,” she said in the statement.

He then quit his job and tried to claim the cash. But Robertson quickly hired lawyers who were able to get a court injunction to freeze the payout until Ontario’s lottery regulator, the OLG, determines the rightful winner.

The lottery ticket is now the focus of a legal battle and is also being vetted by the OLG.

Read more on globalnews.ca