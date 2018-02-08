The most Shazamed songs during the Super Bowl

You might look at this list and think ‘Why in the HELL do I care that people Shazamed Iggy Azalea?’ but that’s not the reason I posted it.

The reason is because it’s pretty interesting that songs some of us look at as the best or most well-known of all time, were being Shazamed! Like the Queen song – it literally might be one of the most well-known songs of all time. Think of all the major AND minor sporting events where the clap is done. Or the lyrics are chanted. Wow.

Billboard has more details, but here’s the list:

1. “Savior,” Iggy Azalea feat. Quavo (Monster Headphones)

2. “Stand By Me,” Skylar Grey (Budweiser)

3. “This Is Me,” Kaela Seattle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble (NBC Olympics)

4. “Long Distance,” Sam Gellaitry (Diet Coke)

5. “All Along the Watchtower,” Devlin feat. Ed Sheeran (Amazon Prime Video)

6. “Look At Me Now,” Chris Brown feat. Lil Wayne & Busta Rhymes / “Get Ur Freak On,” Missy Elliott (Doritos Blaze + Mountain Dew Ice)

7. “Girl on Fire,” Alicia Keys (NBC Olympics)

8. “Stronger Than I’ve Ever Been,” Kaleena Zanders (Toyota)

9. “I’ll Stand By You,” Pretenders Cover (MassMutual)

10. “I Like Beer,” Jon Pardi & Friends (Michelob Ultra)

11. “Class Historian,” BRONCHO (Kraft)

12. “We Will Rock You,” Queen (Dodge)

13. “Dream On,” Aerosmith (Kia)

14. “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” Jennifer Warnes & Bill Medley (NFL)

15. “The Voice Song,” Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys & Kelly Clarkson (NBC)