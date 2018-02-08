CBSA seizes 15.5 tonnes of loose leaf tobacco at Peace Bridge

There’s been a massive seizure of contraband tobacco at Fort Erie’s Peace Bridge.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) confirms that officers recently seized over 15,500 kilograms of undeclared loose leaf tobacco.

It was found during secondary inspection within a tractor trailer.

The shipment had been declared as cardboard boxes, but upon examination, CBSA says it contained 132 boxes of loose leaf with an estimated value of $1.2 million.

There’s no word on arrests or charges, but the investigation is said to be ongoing.