Canada
February 8, 2018 11:46 am

Man injured in head-on crash in Uxbridge, Ont., dies in hospital, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press

Durham regional police say the crash happened Monday night in Uxbridge, Ont., when a Dodge Caravan collided head on with a red Volkswagen Golf.

Durham Regional Police
A A

UXBRIDGE, Ont. – Police say a 27-year-old man sent to hospital after a head-on collision east of Toronto earlier this week has died.

Durham regional police say the crash happened Monday night in Uxbridge, Ont., when a Dodge Caravan collided head on with a red Volkswagen Golf.

READ MORE: Car clocked at 230 km/h chased down by Ontario police helicopter. Here’s the video

Police say the driver of the Golf was rushed to hospital with critical injuries, where he later died.

They say the driver of the Caravan was not injured and remained at the scene.

Police say they are still investigating the cause of the crash.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Durham
durham region
Durham Regional Police
fatal crash uxbridge
Uxbridge

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News