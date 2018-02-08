Local man charged with trafficking $200,000 in drugs

A 20 year old local man has been arrested for drug trafficking after a three month investigation by Kingston police. On February 6th police executed four search warrants within the city, including the accused residence. During the search, police found large quantities of illicit drugs, drug paraphernalia and Canadian currency. The street value of the cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana is estimated to be more than 200 thousand dollars. The accused was charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. The accused was transported to police headquarters where he was held to attend a bail hearing. At this time police have not released the name of the accused or the addresses of the homes that were searched.