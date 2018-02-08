London Police renew plea for tips one month after death of cyclist in hit-and-run

London police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

Officers say around 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 2, Tae-Khun ‘Thomas’ Ha was cycling on Dundas Street near Hale Street when he was hit by an SUV.

READ MORE: London police search for white SUV involved in fatal hit-and-run

The 85-year-old was taken to hospital. On Jan. 7, Ha died of his injuries.

Police say Ha was struck by a 2011 to 2016 white Dodge Journey. They say the vehicle would have been damaged on the passenger side, near the headlight.

“There is someone out there who knows who was driving that vehicle,” said Sgt. Sean Harding of the Traffic Management Unit in a media release. “There is a family grieving, not knowing what happened here. We want to give this man’s family some sense of closure.”

READ MORE: Memorial ride to honour elderly London cyclist killed in hit and run

Anyone who has any information in regards to this incident or suspect vehicle is asked to contact the London Police Service at 519-661-5680 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online here.