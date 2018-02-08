Canada
‘I lost everything’: thieves break in, set ‘dream home’ on fire in Guysborough County, N.S.

A Nova Scotia woman whose home, intended for her retirement, was completely destroyed by fire this week is speaking out.

Lynn Connors received a call at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4 while at church from someone letting her know her home on Dean Settlement Road in Guysbrough County, N.S. had burnt to the ground.

Connors says she and her late husband spent years building their dream retirement home only to have it destroyed by vandals.

“We struggled over the years to own something and this is what they have done,” said Connors.

“I lost everything that was my late husband’s stuff. He put his heart and soul into that place out there. His spirit was out there and that’s gone.”

Connors says she had a break-in at the home four years ago, which resulted in $14,000 in damages. On Saturday night, Connors says she left the home to head back to Stellerton, N.S., where she lives full-time.

At 3:50 a.m. the following morning, security cameras caught two people breaking into the home. Video shows the home was set on fire at 4:07 a.m.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke confirms they are investigating the fire and say it is considered to be suspicious.

Clarke says police have seized the cameras from the property and are examining them. Police have released a photo taken from the video at Connor’s property and are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Police are looking to identify two people in connection with an ongoing investigation in Guysborough County, N.S.

Provided/ RCMP

Connors says she’s speaking out to help raise awareness about what is happening in the community and hopefully protect other people, since many who live in the area are retired.

“I’m not backing down from these punks,” she said. “It was very special. It was my heart and soul. They took that away from me and I’d like to know why.”

