Investigation
February 8, 2018 6:10 am

Independent Investigation Unit looking into injury of a 40-year-old man

By Writer / Producer  Global News

The IIU was notified by Winnipeg police on Feburary 2, 2018.

File / Global News
The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) is investigating the injury of a 40-year-old man during an arrest by Winnipeg police.

The IIU was notified by Winnipeg police on Feburary 2, 2018 that authorities responded to a call about a man who was armed with weapons on Sherbrook Street.

After the man refused to drop his weapons, a confrontation with officers using force began. The man was later taken to hospital and reported to have possible fractured vertebrae.

The investigation is ongoing.

