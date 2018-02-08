Independent Investigation Unit looking into injury of a 40-year-old man
The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) is investigating the injury of a 40-year-old man during an arrest by Winnipeg police.
The IIU was notified by Winnipeg police on Feburary 2, 2018 that authorities responded to a call about a man who was armed with weapons on Sherbrook Street.
After the man refused to drop his weapons, a confrontation with officers using force began. The man was later taken to hospital and reported to have possible fractured vertebrae.
The investigation is ongoing.
