Edmonton Oilers open critical road trip in L.A.

The Edmonton Oilers can only wince when they look back on their last game against the Los Angeles Kings.

On Jan. 2 at Rogers Place, the Kings pounded the Oilers 5-0, scoring three goals on a five-minute power play early in the third period.

“We have to be motivated just because of where we are in the standings,” head coach Todd McLellan said. “I thought we played well with them for two periods, then we took a penalty that ended up costing us dearly. They managed to get three goals and the game was over.”

The Oilers have gone 5-1-1 in their last seven games, including Monday’s 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Connor McDavid stole the show with four goals and an assist.

Mike Cammalleri has recently joined McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the Oilers top line.

“I try to play a responsible game and try to be aware of what’s going on out there,” Cammelleri said.

“It’s not a matter of me trying to change my game as much as me trying to understand how to play best with them.”

The Oilers attack has also been bolstered by the recent play of Ryan Strome. He’s put up five assists in the last three games.

“He’s played some tremendously good games over the last little bit. It’s nice to see. We’ve been waiting for that. As a result, I’m sure he feels the staff being a little more confident in his abilities,” said McLellan.

Wednesday’s game in L.A. marks the start of a three-game California road trip for the Oilers. They’re 10-2-0 against the Pacific Division on the season.

Catch the Oilers and Kings on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 7 p.m. The puck drops at 8:30 p.m.