Crime
February 7, 2018 6:10 pm

OPP say high-risk takedown in Ancaster involved gun trafficking investigation

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

OPP say Monday's high-risk takedown in Ancaster involved a drug trafficking investigation.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Three people have been arrested, and a warrant issued for a fourth, following a high-risk takedown in the Ancaster Meadowlands.

Ontario Provincial Police have released new information about Monday night’s incident, in which shots were fired at the ESSO station on Golf Links Road.

OPP confirm that plain-clothed officers were involved at the time in a multi-jurisdiction gun trafficking investigation and were trying to stop a suspect when shots were fired.

Duane Vivian, 27, of Hamilton, Nattasha Grant, 29, of Hamilton, and Abdul Jadran, 28, of Oshawa, all face charges of conspiracy to trafficking firearms.

Grant is also charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The warrant has been issued for Ali Ghorbani, a 23-year-old from Hamilton, on charges of conspiracy to trafficking firearms, trafficking firearms, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

