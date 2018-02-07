Lucky Lake, Sask. will be home to marijuana growing facility

Lucky Lake, Saskatchewan will be home to a new marijuana growing facility sometime in the near future.

B.C. based United Greeneries (UG) is planning on opening the marijuana facility in a 62,000 square foot concrete agricultural building that was once home to a potato facility.

READ MORE: Still many unanswered questions in Sask. when it comes to marijuana legalization

UG is currently advancing Lucky Lake through the final stages of approval with Health Canada and expects initial licensing to occur sometime in 2018.

UG is going to deploy a specialized modular building system to construct two levels of internal growing rooms within the facility, creating more than 80,000 sqaure feet of actual growing space.

UG estimates that they will produce around 12,000 kilograms of dried marijuana per year.