Calgary Board of Education considers revised gender-neutral mission statement

A report to Calgary Board of Education (CBE) trustees recommends making a change to the organization’s mission statement to make it gender-neutral.

It’s not a big change. In fact, it’s one little word:

Their.

Under the proposal, the phrase, “each student, in keeping with his or her individual abilities and gifts, will complete high school…” would be replaced with, “each student, in keeping with their individual abilities and gifts, will complete high school…”

School board trustee Julie Hrdlicka said for students who may not identify with gender constructs or are questioning and working through their gender identity, that five-letter word could have a big impact.

“For those of us who identify with gender, we don’t know the difference,” Hrdlicka said. “But for those who do [know the difference], though, they see that.”

“We want to create a system where they feel that they can be welcomed, and that we understand who they are, and we see them.”

Grade 12 student Ace Peace knows how important one word can be. He started his journey coming out as transgender three years ago and believes details like gender-neutral pronouns can go a long way in creating an inclusive atmosphere.

“There’s nothing harmful in using ‘they’ and using gender-neutral language,” Peace said. “It’s just affirming. It’s not costing us anything. And, it can help out so many more people and not let them feel like they’re isolated and that they’re alone in that.

“When people say ‘his or her,’ people that would go by ‘they’ would be so left out and could be hurt … [feeling] that they don’t belong.”

According to the report presented to CBE trustees, the work required to make the change is minimal.

A number of posters with the board’s mission statement would need to be reprinted at a cost of roughly $2,500. Board staff would need to search for and replace “his or her” with “their” on assets like the board website.

“Minimal staff time would be required to update the posters and make the changes online,” the report stated.

“Language matters to our students,” Hrdlicka said. “What I’m really excited about is the fact that we are moving in this direction and our staff is already there.”

For Peace, there’s a sense of pride that his school board is looking at trying to be more inclusive in the language it uses.

“A lot of people aren’t willing to look at a seemingly little thing that affects so many people,” he said. “It would make a really big change, showing they care about us and that they are wanting to move forward and progress, and include more people who aren’t included by ‘his or her.'”

The report on changing the mission statement was accepted by the trustees as part of the consent agenda at a Feb. 6 meeting. The next step is for the report to be brought back to a future meeting and acted upon.