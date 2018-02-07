Crime
February 7, 2018 12:48 pm

Alberta RCMP arrest man wanted in Red Deer shooting

Kareem Cummings has been arrested in relation to a Red Deer shooting Jan. 18.

Red Deer RCMP have taken a man into custody who they believe was involved in a shooting last month.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 18, police were called to the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood after reports of shots fired into buildings and cars.

No bystanders were injured, police said.

Two people were taken into custody at the time, but were released shortly after, RCMP said. Police believed there were several more suspects after witnesses said they saw people fleeing the area.

Kareem Lujmea Cummings turned himself into RCMP on Tuesday afternoon. The 25-year-old is now facing several charges, including careless use of a firearm, possess handgun for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with conditions.

A court date has not yet been set for Cummings.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

