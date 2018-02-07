Traffic
February 7, 2018 11:42 am

Closures and winter storm warning for Trans Canada near Revelstoke

By Global News
It’s slow-going on the the Trans Canada near Revelstoke.

DriveBC says the highway was closed in both directions from five kilometres east of Sicamous to Revelstoke because of a vehicle incident.

The highway has since re-opened but DriveBC says motorists can expect heavy congestion.

There was a fatal accident on the Trans Canada 25 kilometres west of Revelstoke involving two tractor trailers Tuesday night.

Meantime, there’s a winter storm warning in effect in the Revelstoke area where Environment Canada is forecasting between 30-50 cm.

Highway closures for avalanche control are expected west of Revelstoke, Glacier National Park, and Kicking Horse Canyon.
