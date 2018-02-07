Canada
February 7, 2018 9:30 am
Updated: February 7, 2018 10:33 am

‘Multiple’ people killed in crash involving tractor trailer near Parry Sound

By Staff The Canadian Press

Provincial police say multiple people are dead after a crash in Shawanga Township, Ont., north of Parry Sound, on Tuesday afternoon.

Lars Hagberg / File / The Canadian Press
PARRY SOUND, Ont. – Provincial police say “multiple” people are dead after a crash north of Parry Sound on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they’re still working to determine the exact number of deceased, as one of the vehicles was fully engulfed in flames by the time officers got to the scene at about 4 p.m.

They say a northbound passenger vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and was hit by a transport truck.

Highway 69 was closed for more than seven hours for the investigation, which police say is still ongoing.

Police say they don’t expect to lay any charges in the incident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

