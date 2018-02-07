OPP seek suspects in road rage assault in Centre Wellington Township

Wellington County OPP are investigating an incident of road rage which led to an assault in Centre Wellington Township.

Police say that around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, they received a call from a driver who was heading northbound on Beatty Line from Sideroad 15.

The driver said he noticed a vehicle tailgating him for quite sometime before he decided to pull off to the shoulder, which resulted in the suspect vehicle doing the same.

Police say the driver got out of their car to see if the other driver needed help in any way. That’s when two men got out of the suspect vehicle and approached the victim. Police say the victim was thrown to the ground and the suspects fled.

Police say the victim was treated for minor injuries as a result of the altercation and they are on the lookout for the two male suspects in the incident.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident. However, they are asking anyone with information to contact the Wellington County OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at http://www.csgw.tips