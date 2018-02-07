N.S. RCMP lay charges in connection to fatal 2016 collision in Pictou County
RCMP have laid charges in connection to a fatal collision that occurred more than a year ago.
On Dec. 7, 2016, a dump truck collided with a small car at the intersection of Abercrombie Road and the Trenton Connector in Pictou County, N.S.
The driver of the car, an 85-year-old woman, died at the scene. Her name has not been released.
Foster Leroy Hoar, 72, who was driving the dump truck at the time of the collision has been charged with dangerous driving causing death.
He is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on March 5.
Police say their investigation into the collision remains ongoing.
