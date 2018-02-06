Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, February 06, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 4:15pm:

A weather system embedded in the northwesterly flow will spread rain and snow to our region Wednesday and Thursday.

Areas closest to the border will see wet snow or rain tonight with freezing levels near the valley base, rising up to 1200m tomorrow, changing all of the precipitation to rain.

The central and northern regions will see a better chance of snow tonight and tomorrow before the precipitation changes to a mix of rain and snow tomorrow afternoon.

Brighter and drier conditions are on deck on Friday when the northwesterly flow taps into drier air.

Wednesday’s daytime high range: 0 to +5C

~ Duane/Wesla