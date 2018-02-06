Young Penticton woman arrested following death of teen

RCMP in the south Okanagan have announced that a 20-year-old woman was arrested in connection to the death of a Penticton teen.

In a news released issued Tuesday afternoon, police stated that the woman was arrested by Penticton Serious Crime investigators on Thursday and released the same day, with further investigation pending.

Police said the woman has not been charged.

On April 2, 2017, police were requested to assist B.C. Ambulance paramedics after a young woman reported that her 17-year-old companion was in medical distress.

Upon police arrival, the teen was located unresponsive inside a Penticton- area home.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said the two were known to each other.

Tuesday’s news release stated that the teen’s death was initially thought to be attributable to a medical condition, but further information and evidence was obtained in August of 2017, which led RCMP investigators and the BC Coroners Service, to categorize his death as a homicide.

The investigation continues. Police said no further details would be released at this time.