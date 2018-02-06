Charges considered against man responsible for lengthy stand-off in north Okanagan

A 33-year-old man is facing possible charges after a lengthy stand-off with police in the north Okanagan.

Police were called to the 11800-block of Torrent Drive in Coldstream just before midnight on Sunday for reports of a distraught man, believed to be armed and alone.

Upon police arrival, the male barricaded himself with an alleged firearm in his home and refused to present himself to police.

Nearby residents were forced to evacuate their homes and the neighborhood was put on lockdown as police tried to negotiate with the man.

The stand-off ended peacefully just before 3 p.m. Monday, some 15 hours after it began.

In a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, police said the 33-year-old man remains in police custody.

The investigation has revealed that the suspect allegedly assaulted and uttered threats to a female resident of the home.

Police said the woman was able to get out of the home uninjured.

“Again the North Okanagan RCMP would like to thank the public and residents that were affected by the incident for their patience and support as we worked to resolve the situation with the desired peaceful outcome it had,” Cst. Kelly Brett said. “The scene was secured overnight to allow for further investigation and as a result a search warrant was executed on the home and firearm was seized.”

The suspect faces potential charges relating to firearm offences and assault.

Police said the investigation continues.