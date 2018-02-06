Voting begins to find new MLA for Kelowna-West riding

Advance voting began Tuesday morning to fill the vacant MLA spot that was left when former Premier Christy Clark resigned.

The riding of Kelowna-West has been without an MLA since last August when Clark stepped down.

Advance voting will take place from Feb.6 to Feb. 11 with general voting scheduled for Valentine’s Day.

There are five candidates vying for the job.

They include Liberal Ben Stewart, who was elected in 2013 but stepped down a short time later to allow Clark to run after she lost in her riding of Vancouver-Point Grey.

The NDP’s Shelley Cook is also in the running. Cook ran in the 2017 provincial election against Clark. She placed second with 25 per cent of the vote compared to Clark’s 59 per cent.

Robert Stupka is running for the Green Party.

Mark Thompson is representing the B.C. Conservatives and Kyle Geronazzo is running for the Libertarians.

The hours for advance and general voting are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on the by-election and where to vote, click here.