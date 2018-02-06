World
Donald Trump silent on plummeting global stock market

Speaking at an event on Monday afternoon, Trump was notably silent on the market, despite repeatedly taking credit for its performance when it was rising.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been silent since the stock market took a nose dive, notable for a businessman president who regularly points to the rising market as evidence of the success of his presidency and economic policies.

Trump’s reaction highlighted the risks to politicians who hitching their wagons to soaring stocks: the fall.

Trump did not mention the stock market during an economic speech Monday, nor when reporters shouted questions as he returned to Washington after the markets had closed for the day. He did not tweet on the subject Tuesday morning.

At its close Monday, the Dow Jones industrial average had fallen more than 1,150 points and foreign market plunged overnight.

