Donald Trump silent on plummeting global stock market

U.S. President Donald Trump has been silent since the stock market took a nose dive, notable for a businessman president who regularly points to the rising market as evidence of the success of his presidency and economic policies.

Trump’s reaction highlighted the risks to politicians who hitching their wagons to soaring stocks: the fall.

Trump did not mention the stock market during an economic speech Monday, nor when reporters shouted questions as he returned to Washington after the markets had closed for the day. He did not tweet on the subject Tuesday morning.

Thanks to the historic TAX CUTS that I signed into law, your paychecks are going way UP, your taxes are going way DOWN, and America is once again OPEN FOR BUSINESS! pic.twitter.com/GISFbDDGXX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

At its close Monday, the Dow Jones industrial average had fallen more than 1,150 points and foreign market plunged overnight.

