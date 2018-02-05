Charges pending after two school buses rammed into each other in Kelowna

It was reports of two school buses being driven in a “reckless, dangerous and destructive manner” that brought Kelowna RCMP to a church parking lot at 1:08 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived to the scene on the 400 block of Highway 33 West they found the buses wedged together after being rammed into each other.

Witnesses provided detailed descriptions of two males and arrests were made.

“Fresh footprints in the snow, which led away from the crime scene, also aided police in their search for suspects,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The buses, both with substantial damage, were disentangled by a towing company.

Other property was also damaged.

Two men, ages 18 and 19, are expected to appear in court at a later date to face unspecified charges.