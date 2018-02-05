Keep It Fresh- Episode 9
In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Marcin from Wellington Fitness takes Kim through a series of exercises you can do around the house between your daily tasks!
- 1- Minute Warm- Up
- Pop-Up Squats
- Plank
- Elevated Split Squat
- Standing Oblique Crunch
