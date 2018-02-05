Blogs
February 5, 2018 3:43 pm

Keep It Fresh- Episode 9

By
Episode 9

In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Marcin from Wellington Fitness takes Kim through a series of exercises you can do around the house between your daily tasks!

  1. 1- Minute Warm- Up
  2. Pop-Up Squats
  3. Plank
  4. Elevated Split Squat
  5. Standing Oblique Crunch
