Blogs
February 5, 2018 3:40 pm

Keep It Fresh- Episode 8

By
A A

Episode 8

In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Lindsey from Wellington Fitness takes Kim through a series of Tabata exercises designed to get your heart pumping and help you burn fat long after your workout!

  1. Jump Squats (20 Seconds)
  2. 10- Second Break
  3. Push-Ups (20 Seconds)
  4. 10-Second Break
  5. Burpees (20 Seconds)
  6. 10-Second Break
  7. Mountain Climbers (20 Seconds)
  8. 10-Second Break
Report an error
1031 Keep It Fresh

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News