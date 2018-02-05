Keep It Fresh- Episode 8
Episode 8
In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Lindsey from Wellington Fitness takes Kim through a series of Tabata exercises designed to get your heart pumping and help you burn fat long after your workout!
- Jump Squats (20 Seconds)
- 10- Second Break
- Push-Ups (20 Seconds)
- 10-Second Break
- Burpees (20 Seconds)
- 10-Second Break
- Mountain Climbers (20 Seconds)
- 10-Second Break
