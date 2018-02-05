Keep It Fresh- Episode 7
A A
Episode 7
In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Marcin from Wellington Fitness takes Kim through a series of muscle activating exercises that you can literally do at your desk, while you work!
- 30-Second Palm Press
- 30-Second Palm Squeeze
- 30-Second Fist Pull
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.