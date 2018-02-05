Keep It Fresh- Episode 6
Episode 6
In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Lindsey from Wellington Fitness takes Kim through a series of simple ab exercises that you can do anywhere, anytime to help strengthen your core!
- Side Plank Fold-over
- Bicycle Crunch
- Ball Pass Through
- Ball Tuck
- Superman
