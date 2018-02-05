Keep It Fresh- Episode 5
A A
In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Marsen from Wellington Fitness takes Kim through the Navy Seals Circuit. This is a great way to get your heart rate up in no time!
- Burpee
- Push-up
- Row (both sides)
- Shoulder Press
In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Marsen from Wellington Fitness takes Kim through the Navy Seals Circuit. This is a great way to get your heart rate up in no time!
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.