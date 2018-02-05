Keep It Fresh- Episode 3
A A
Episode 3
In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Lindsey from Wellington Fitness takes Kim through a series of water exercises that you can do in the pool while the kids are swimming!
- Sprint On-The-Spot
- Tuck Jumps
- Bicycles on the Wall
- Triceps Dips
- Flutter Kicks
- Knee Tuck to Kick Back
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.