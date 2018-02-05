Blogs
February 5, 2018 3:01 pm
Updated: February 5, 2018 3:04 pm

Keep It Fresh- Episode 3

By
Episode 3

In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Lindsey from Wellington Fitness takes Kim through a series of water exercises that you can do in the pool while the kids are swimming!

  1. Sprint On-The-Spot
  2. Tuck Jumps
  3. Bicycles on the Wall
  4. Triceps Dips
  5. Flutter Kicks
  6. Knee Tuck to Kick Back
