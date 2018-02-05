RCMP investigating fatal house fire in Falmouth, N.S

RCMP are investigating an overnight house fire in Falmouth, N.S. that claimed a life.

At 12:03 a.m. on Monday, police, EHS and fire officials responded to a house fire on Sangsters Bridge Road.

RCMP officers were the first on scene and attempted to enter the house, but were pushed back by flames and smoke.

Later that morning, investigators located human remains at the scene.

RCMP and the Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.

The Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to identify the person and find the cause of death.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.