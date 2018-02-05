Investigators not sure what caused blaze that destroyed landmark general store in Douro

Investigators say they will likely never be able to determine the cause of the devastating fire at P.G. Towns and Sons General Store in Douro early Friday morning.

The historic building, which had undergone a reincarnation as Towns and Leahy Mercantile and Deli, was destroyed after a fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. The building had been part of the Douro community, about 15 minutes drive east of Peterborough, for more than 125 years.

On Monday, Douro-Dummer Township Fire Chief Chuck Pederson said investigators from the Office of the Fire Marshal were on site Friday.

He noted investigators pulled out electrical appliances that may have been the source of the fire, but the fire damage was so extensive, their investigation was inconclusive.

Our hearts go out to the Towns & Leahy Mercantile and Deli. This general store has been a mainstay for the Douro community for well over a century, and unfortunately, was subject to a fire that broke out in the early hours this morning. #lovelocal pic.twitter.com/bOlAxWxy8B — PTBOMuseum&Archives (@PtboMuseum) February 2, 2018

Here's a closer look at what remains of the P.G Towns general store in Douro. County Road 8 leading into Douro has been reopened to traffic but the area around the fire scene is congested at times #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/ItwL4x6uCt — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) February 3, 2018

Pederson says investigators have no reason to believe the cause of the fire was suspicious.

While insurance adjusters are still trying to determine a damage estimate, Pederson says it will likely be in the area of a half million dollars.