Investigators not sure what caused blaze that destroyed landmark general store in Douro
Investigators say they will likely never be able to determine the cause of the devastating fire at P.G. Towns and Sons General Store in Douro early Friday morning.
The historic building, which had undergone a reincarnation as Towns and Leahy Mercantile and Deli, was destroyed after a fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. The building had been part of the Douro community, about 15 minutes drive east of Peterborough, for more than 125 years.
On Monday, Douro-Dummer Township Fire Chief Chuck Pederson said investigators from the Office of the Fire Marshal were on site Friday.
He noted investigators pulled out electrical appliances that may have been the source of the fire, but the fire damage was so extensive, their investigation was inconclusive.
Pederson says investigators have no reason to believe the cause of the fire was suspicious.
While insurance adjusters are still trying to determine a damage estimate, Pederson says it will likely be in the area of a half million dollars.
