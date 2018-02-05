It’s looking like another cold week ahead for the London area with forecasts calling for below average temperatures.

The forecast comes just days after groundhogs and guinea pigs were split over whether we’d get an early spring, or have to endure six more weeks of winter.

It could be a lengthy cold spell, as the long-range forecast doesn’t project the mercury rising above zero until just before Valentine’s Day.

Monday is expected to be the coldest day of the week, with a high of -8 C.

There isn’t much snow in the forecast, although we could see a few centimetres on Tuesday and Wednesday.

More snow could be on the way by the weekend, with the forecast currently calling for between five and 10 centimetres of snow on Saturday.