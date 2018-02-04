Motor home goes up in flames at Saskatoon Walmart

A motor home went up in flames at a Walmart parking lot in Saskatoon on Sunday.

The Saskatoon Fire Department were called to the blaze at 3035 Clarence Ave. at around 6:55 a.m. CT.

Firefighters arrived to find a motor home fully involved in fire.

The fire department said its crews faced extremely cold temperatures as they put out the flames with water and dry chemical extinguishers. No one was inside the motor home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damages are estimated at $5,000.