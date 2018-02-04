Canada
Motor home goes up in flames at Saskatoon Walmart

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

The Saskatoon Fire Department extinguished a motor home that caught fire in a Walmart parking lot.

Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied
A motor home went up in flames at a Walmart parking lot in Saskatoon on Sunday.

The Saskatoon Fire Department were called to the blaze at 3035 Clarence Ave. at around 6:55 a.m. CT.

Firefighters arrived to find a motor home fully involved in fire.

The fire department said its crews faced extremely cold temperatures as they put out the flames with water and dry chemical extinguishers. No one was inside the motor home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damages are estimated at $5,000.

Clarence Avenue
Extreme Cold
Fire
Motor Home
motor home fire
Saskatoon Fire
Saskatoon Fire Department
Saskatoon Weather
Walmart

