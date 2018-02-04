Thousands head to WDM for 30th annual Heritage Festival

When Peggy Sarjeant immigrated from England in the 1970s, learning the history of Saskatoon helped her feel connected to her new home.

Sarjeant is a founding member of the Saskatoon Heritage Society, which began in 1976.

On Sunday, the Saskatoon Heritage Society joined more than 40 exhibitors at the 30th annual Heritage Festival of Saskatoon at the Western Development Museum (WDM).

“Saskatoon has a fascinating history,” Sarjeant said. She said she hopes to spark people’s curiosity to learn more about their city’s story.

“We really would like them to look around the city and think, ‘Oh yeah, that is interesting. I wonder who lived here, what happened here, and why is this street like this?’ There’s a history behind it,” Sarjeant explained.

The festival showcased the civic, natural, artistic and cultural heritage of Saskatoon, with exhibitors ranging for the Saskatoon Stamp Club to the Archaeological Society.

“It’s really important to delve into our heritage. We want to know where we’ve come from and it helps us to define who we are and where we’re going,” festival coordinator Raeanne Van Beek said.

The festival also marks the kick off of Archives Week in the province, from Feb. 4 to 10.

“Archives is history speaking with its own voice,” City of Saskatoon archivist Jeff O’Brien said.

“Archives is where we keep the records of the past. Records are the documentation created in the moment of the past and preserved permanently, so we living in the future can actually step back in time,” O’Brien said.

Organizers expected upwards of 3,000 people to attend the free one-day event.