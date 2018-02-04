Edmonton celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year

Edmonton’s Chinese community was celebrating the Lunar New Year this weekend.

An event took place at the Mayfield Toyota Ice Palace at West Edmonton Mall, which included entertainment and a number of sales and exhibition booths.

The performances were highlighted by traditional Chinese dancing, as well as performances by other cultures, including Irish and Filipino.

“The Lunar New Year is one of the most important festivals of all the traditional Chinese festivals,” said Raymond Ng, Edmonton Chinatown Multi-cultural Centre Chairman. “This is very important. They celebrate all over the world, not just in Edmonton.”

Several prominent politicians attended the event including Premier Rachel Notley and Federal Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi.

Today we're celebrating the Lunar New Year in #YEG, made extra special because 2018 is the Canada–China Year of Tourism. To those celebrating in Canada and around the world, Happy New Year! Xīnnián hǎo! pic.twitter.com/fmjLdtXmXf — Amarjeet Sohi (@SohiAmarjeet) February 3, 2018

Chinese New Year is February 16. 2018 is the year of the dog.