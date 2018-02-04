Everett Silvertips best the Kelowna Rockets again

The Kelowna Rockets fell 8-2 to the Everett Silvertips on Saturday night at the Xfinity Arena in Everett.

It was the second game of a home and home that started in Kelowna on Friday night.

Everett got on the board less than a minute into the first period, with a power play goal.

Rockets captain, Cal Foote, answered back for the Rockets within seconds to tie the game 1-1.

Midway through the period Kevin Davis pulled the Silvertips back out in front and it was 2-1 Tips after 20 minutes of play.

Everett came out strong in the second period, adding a third goal.

Cal Foote scored his second goal of the night to cut the Silvertips lead to 3-2.

That was the last time the Rockets would find the back of the Tips net for the night.

Everett went on to score five more unanswered goals, and the Rockets skated off the ice in defeat.

Kelowna was outshot 42-25.

The Rockets are back in action on Wednesday night when they host their divisional rival the Vancouver Giants.