Lightning take down River Lions

The London Lightning put a stop to a three-game losing streak with a 103-92 win over the Niagara River Lions on Saturday at Budweiser Gardens.

Garrett Williamson led the way offensively for London with 18 points. Doug Herring Jr. had 17 while Julian Boyd started for the Lightning and chipped in 15. Ryan Anderson had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

London did an excellent job executing on defence, limiting the River Lions to 41.5 per cent shooting and just 15 points in the second quarter.

READ MORE: Sting knock off Knights in Sarnia

The win was the first for the Lightning since the Halifax Hurricanes put an end to their 12-game winning streak on Jan. 21. It was London’s sixth consecutive victory over Niagara this year. The Lightning lost to the River Lions in their first game of the 2017-18 season and have won every game between the teams since.

READ MORE: Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame set to add 3 new members

Royce White missed his third consecutive game for London. He is away from the team for personal reasons.

The Lightning will host the Island Storm on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens. The Storm are in fourth place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 10-13.

READ MORE: Lightning comeback falls short against Windsor

London remains tied for first place in the Central Division with the St. John’s Edge who also won. The Edge got by Moncton 104-100 on their home court.

In other games, Halifax defeated the Island Storm 117-94 and the K-W Titans lost their sixth game in a row, 88-79 to the Saint John Riptide.